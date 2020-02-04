Baxter in-licenses rights to endotoxin filter

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) inks an agreement with Spectral Medical (OTCPK:EDTXF) for exclusive distribution rights in the U.S. and Canada to the latter's TORAYMYXIN PMX-20R hemoperfusion filter, an investigational device that removes endotoxin from the blood, and the Endotoxin Activity Assay, a companion diagnostic that aids in the risk assessment of ICU patients for progression to severe sepsis. Baxter will have non-exclusive distribution rights in the rest of the world.

Under the terms of the deal, Baxter will pay Spectral $5M upfront and a series of milestones and certain performance obligations to maintain exclusive rights in North America.

A U.S.-based clinical trial, TIGRIS, comparing the device to standard-of-care treatment in patients with endotoxemic septic shock is in process with an estimated primary completion date in October 2021. The primary endpoint is 28-day mortality.