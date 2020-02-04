More on Hexcel's Q4 results; provides FY20 guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) reported Q4 sales lower than consensus estimate, sales $564.3M (+0.6% Y/Y); net income increased by 10.7% Y/Y to $73.2M.

Net sales by end markets: Commercial Aerospace: $379.8M (-1.5% Y/Y); Space & Defense $115.3M (+18% Y/Y); and Industrial $69.2M (-11.2% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 80 bps to 26%; and operating margin expanded by 20 bps to 17.3%.

SG&A expenses were $35.9M an increase of 13.3% Y/Y, reflecting the acquisition of ARC Technologies.

Net cash provided by operating activities for FY19 was $491.1M, compared to $421.4M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $287M.

FY20 Guidance: Sales flat-to-low-single-digit growth; Adj. EPS low-to-mid-single-digit growth; Free cash flow greater than $300M; Capex $100M to $120M; and tax rate is estimated at 23%.

Previously: Hexcel EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 3)

Previously: Hexcel declares $0.17 dividend (Feb. 3)