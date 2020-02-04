L3Harris posts Q2 earnings, sells airport security business to Leidos for $1B

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) +3.2% pre-market after beating Q4 earnings expectations and agreeing to sell its airport security and automation business to Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) for $1B in cash.

Leidos expects the deal will be immediately accretive to its revenue growth, EBITDA margins and non-GAAP earnings upon closing.

Leidos says the acquisition will expand its product portfolio in the high-growth global security market and diversify revenue through an increased international presence.

L3Harris says revenue rose ~10% to $4.8B for Q4, H2 and FY 2019 vs. prior-year combined revenue, with strong growth across its Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems and Communication Systems units.

For 2020, L3Harris forecasts full-year adjusted EPS of $11.35-$11.75 with organic revenue increasing 5%-7% from 2019, and adjusted operating cash flow of $2.6B-$2.7B.