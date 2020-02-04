Emerson ups guidance despite 'challenging 2020'

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, down 11% from the quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions +2%; Commercial & Residential Solutions -3%.

"We continue to plan for a challenging economic environment for the remainder of fiscal 2020," Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) CEO David Farr declared. "Although we’ve seen some progress with trade resolution, we still expect broad-based corporate focus on cost cutting, the U.S. presidential election, and tensions in the Middle East to pressure industrial markets in the near term.

Raised outlook for 2020: Adjusted EPS range of 3.55 to $3.80 (from $3.48 to $3.72), reflecting the expected costs and benefits of full year restructuring plans.

Q1 results