Comcast upgraded on 'too cheap' stock

MoffettNathanson upgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from Neutral to Buy, saying the stock is "too cheap on any reasonable sum-of-the-parts valuation."

Craig Moffett calculates that at the current valuation, "either NBCU, or Sky, is arguably being priced at less than zero."

Moffett notes that the portfolio still has challenges, but sees little downside risk in the shares.

The firm raises its Comcast price target from $49 to $52.