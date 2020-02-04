Bristol-Myers and BioMotiv launch new drug venture

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and drug development accelerator BioMotiv launch Anteros Pharmaceuticals, a biotech focused on developing a new class of drugs to treat fibrotic and other inflammatory diseases. Anteros is the first such launch under the companies' September 2019 partnership.

Under the terms of the venture, BMY will contribute intellectual property, data and reagents for a series of small molecules against an undisclosed mechanism. BioMotiv, working with Yale University, will be responsible for R&D. Once Anteros nominates a preclinical candidate, BMY will have the option to acquire Anteros from BioMotiv under pre-agreed terms.