Pitney Bowes -3% after light revenue

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) falls in early trading after Q4 revenue fell short of expectations.

While the commerce services business saw revenue growth of 5% during the quarter, the SendTech solutions business saw a revenue drop of 11%. During Q4, revenue was impacted negatively by $18M from a ransomware attack.

Looking ahead, Pitney Bowes sees FY20 revenue of -1% to +1.5% and EPS landing in a range of $0.60 to $0.70 vs. $0.65 consensus.

Shares of Pitney Bowes are down 3.10% premarket to $3.75.

