Stanley Black & Decker prices notes offering due 2030

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) has priced its offering of $750M of 2.300% Notes due 2030 at 99.667% of par.

The offering is expected to close on February 10, 2020.

The Company will receive net proceeds of ~$745.6M and intends to use it for general corporate purposes, including funding of any acquisitions and repayment of its borrowings.

Concurrently with this offering, the Company is offering $750M of 4.000% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2060 in an underwritten public offering.