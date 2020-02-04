ON Semi cut after 'messy' earnings

Loop Capital downgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from Buy to Hold after the "messy" Q1 results that included "multiple unforeseen factors disrupting the margin progress."

Analyst David Williams wonders if ON has "lost its focus on driving execution" and "failed to recognize the deterioration in arguably one of the most crucial metrics by which to measure ON’s success."

Williams doesn't expect a meaningful gross margin recovery until next year.

Loop cuts its ON price target from $25 to $20.