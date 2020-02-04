ConocoPhillips posts Q4 miss, adds $10B to stock buyback program

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +0.5% pre-market after missing Q4 earnings estimates, weighed by lower production and weak realized prices for crude oil, but announcing a $10B increase to its stock buyback program to $25B.

Unadjusted Q4 EPS of $720M fell 61% from $1.87B in the year-earlier quarter, partly due to a non-cash impairment tied to a pending asset sale, lower realized prices and lower volumes because of dispositions.

The absence of a gain on a sale of a partial interest in an energy asset in 2018 also affected comparable results, the company says.

Q4 production excluding Libya fell 1.8% Y/Y to 1.29M boe/day, excluding Libya; FY 2020 production outlook is 1.23B-1.27B boe/day, which includes the impact of a recent third-party pipeline outage on the Kebabangan field in Malaysia, and Q1 output of 1.24B-1.28B boe/day.

The company's total realized price in Q4 fell 11% to $47.01/boe from $53.00/boe in the prior-year quarter, reflecting lower marker prices.

Conoco's full-year operating plan capital guidance is $6.5B-$6.7B, with spending seen higher in Q1 largely from winter construction and exploration and appraisal drilling in Alaska.