Waddell & Reed Q4 beats even with challenged equity flows

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Q4 adjusted EPS of 51 cents sails past the average analyst estimate of 40 cents.

Compares with 49 cents in Q3 2019 and 47 cents in Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 16.3% improved from 15.9% in Q3 and fell from 17.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $270.1M slipped from $270.7M in Q3 and $272.2M in the year-ago quarter; beats consensus of $268.9M.

Assets under management at Q4-end of $70.0B rose 2% Q/Q.

Q4 net outflows of $3.4B increased from outflows of $2.7B in Q3 and and decreased from outflows of $3.8B in Q4 2018.

Industry-wide flows continued toward fixed income and money market strategies while equity flows remained challenged, the company said.

Redemptions increased 10% vs. Q3 and improved 24% vs. Q4 2018.

Wealth management assets under administration ended Q4 at $60.1B, up 5% vs. Q3 and up 17% from a year earlier.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

