Lumentum reports upside Q2, inline guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) reports Q2 beats with 23% Y/Y revenue growth.

The Q3 forecast sees $1-1.17 EPS compared to the $1.02 consensus and revenue of $400-425M (consensus: $409M.) The wider than usual revenue range prices in the coronavirus outbreak risks.

Q2 gross margin was 47.4%, up from 40.1% in last year's quarter. Operating margin rose from 22% to 28.8$.

Revenue breakdown: Optical Communications, $409.4M (+26%); Lasers, $48.4M (+0.2%).

Lumentum ended the quarter with $1.32B in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.