Theratech inks agreement to advance tesamorelin for NASH

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) enters into agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Dr. Steven Grinspoon aimed at developing Egrifta (tesamorelin) for the potential treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Dr. Grinspoon, chief of MGH's Metabolism Unit, will assist the company with clinical trial design, patient population selection, dosing, study duration and safety issues and will participate, if needed, in regulatory meetings with the FDA or EMA. In exchange, the company will makes certain milestone payments and royalties on net sales (if approved).

Dr. Grinspoon will also join the company's scientific committee.