Cummins +3.1% after beating expectations

Net income of $390M, or $2.56 per diluted share vs. $579M, or $3.63 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Engine -15; Distribution -1%; Components -12%; Power Systems -12%.

"Despite challenging conditions in many of our largest markets over the last six months, Cummins delivered record profits and operating cash flow in 2019," said CEO Tom Linebarger. "The actions we have taken to reduce costs will mitigate a further slowdown in 2020 and position the company for stronger performance when market demand improves."

The firm expects full year 2020 revenues to be down 8%-12%, while EBITDA is anticipated to be in a range of 14.2%-15.2%.

CMI +3.1% premarket

Q4 results