Retail sales flat at Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is on watch after falling short of the consensus Q4 revenue estimate on growth of 1.6%.

Retail sales were flat during the quarter and foodservice net sales rose 3.4%.

Net income fell to $43.4M from $47.9M a year ago.

"Looking ahead to the second half of our fiscal year, we will remain focused on our core strategic initiatives to grow our base business and reduce costs throughout our supply chain," says CEO David Ciesinski.

