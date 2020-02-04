Simon Property Q4 FFO beats, guidance trails

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Q4 comparable FFO per share of $3.29 crushes the consensus of $2.95 and improved from $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.
2020 FFO guidance of $12.25-$12.40 per share trails consensus estimate of $12.62.
Q4 revenue of $1.49B beats the average analyst estimate of $1.46B and increased from $1.46B in the year-ago quarter.
For U.S. malls and premium outlets: Reported retailer sales per square foot was $693, up 4.8% for the trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019;
Leasing spread per square foot for trailing 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2019 was $7.83, up 14.4%.
Comparable property net operating income growth for the full year, including international comparable properties on a constant currency basis, was 1.7%.
Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
