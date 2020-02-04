Analysts wary despite Alphabet's new disclosures

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $1,560 PT) notes that YouTube's (GOOG,GOOGL) Q4 revenue was about 30% lower than expected but grew 300 bps faster than expected Y/Y.

Analyst Brian Nowak says the figures show a longer growth runway for YouTube, but Alphabet needs to innovate to drive engagement and monetization.

Evercore's Kevin Rippey (Outperform, $1,600 PT) says the new disclosures were the biggest surprise and found the YouTube and Cloud growth rates fairly close to the firm's estimates and investor expectations.

Rippey suspects the revenue slowdown was due to the shorter holiday season, but management wouldn't clarify the situation, leaving uncertainty about near-term re-acceleration.

RBC (Outperform) raises its Alphabet target by $50 to $1,550, noting the "light" EPS but seeing the miss as driven by "low quality" areas like Other Bets.