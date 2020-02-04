Tesla makes a run at $900

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shoots higher yet again in premarket trading as the bullish vibe stays firmly in place.

New Street Research did pull up on Tesla with a downgrade to Neutral from Buy, but there is also word from long-time investor Ron Baron that he isn't selling a single share despite the share price moonshot. Baron sees Tesla as a $1T revenue company in ten years.

As far as near-term catalysts that could propel Tesla even higher, some analysts have their eyes on the battery event expected in April.