Prologis closes $13B Liberty Property Trust acquisition

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) completes its all-stock acquisition of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) for $13.0B, including the assumption of debt.

The deal expands Prologis's presence in a number of key logistics markets including, Lehigh Valley, Chicago, Houston, central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and southern California.

Prologis expects to capture immediate cost and long-term revenue synergies, including ~$120M from corporate and general administrative cost savings, operating leverage, lower interest expense, and lease adjustments.

