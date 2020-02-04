EBay +4% after Starboard ramps up the pressure

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is higher in early trading after Starboard Value gets vocal again on the direction of the company.
The hedge fund wants eBay to separate the classifieds business and come up with a more aggressive operating plan.
"We continue to believe that eBay is deeply undervalued and that significant opportunities exist to create value for the benefit of all shareholders based on actions that are within the control of management and the Board."
Shares of eBay are up 4.36% premarket to $35.89.