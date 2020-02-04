Eaton -1.6% on Q4 miss, soft guidance

Adjusted earnings of $1.37, represents a decrease of 6% over the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products -2%; Electrical Systems and Services +4%; Hydraulics -13%; Aerospace +3%; Vehicle -19%; eMobility -6%.

"Looking at 2020, we expect our organic revenues to be between down 1 percent and up 1 percent versus 2019," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We anticipate adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 to be between $1.16 and $1.26, a 4 percent decrease at the midpoint from the first quarter of 2019."

ETN -1.6% premarket

Q4 results