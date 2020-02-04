Data published on Urovant gene therapy for overactive bladder

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) announces the publication, online in Neurology and Urodynamics, of results from two Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating gene therapy URO-902 in female patients with overactive bladder.

One study assessed treatment via installation therapy (gene therapy infused via a catheter inserted into the bladder) and second via direct injections into the bladder wall under local anesthesia.

A statistically significant reduction in urgency episodes versus placebo was noted as early as one week post-injection and the effect was sustained over 24 weeks.

On the safety front, there were no clinically relevant or dose-limiting adverse events preventing dose escalation during either study. No participant withdrew due to an adverse event.

Development is ongoing.