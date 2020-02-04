Haemonetics +3% premarket on fiscal Q3 beat; raises non-GAAP EPS guidance

Haemonetics (HAE) Q3 results: Revenues: $259M (+4.7%); Plasma: $120.4M (+6.8%); Blood Center: $83.4M (+0.7%); Hospital: $50.3M (+6.6%).

Net Income: $29.9M (+63.4%); EPS: $0.58 (+65.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $48.5M (+45.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.94 (+49.2%).

CF Ops: $111.8M (-19.3%).

2020 Guidance: Total revenue: 6% - 8% (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $3.30 - 3.10 from 3.10 - 3.20; FCF before restructuring & turnaround: $125M - 150M from 100M - 125M; Plasma revenue: 13% - 15% (unch); Hospital revenue: 11% - 13% (unch); Blood Center revenue: (4% - 6%) (unch).

Shares are up 3% premaket.

