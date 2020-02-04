Cabot Oil & Gas sees 2020 plan generating up to 12% return on capital

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) +2.4% pre-market after announcing updated 2020 guidance and a Q4 operational update.

For 2020, Cabot says it will adopt its previously disclosed $575M maintenance capital plan as its official budget, which amounts to a 27% Y/Y capital spending reduction.

Cabot expects the plan will deliver net production of ~2.4B cf/day for the full year, assuming a moderate amount of curtailments throughout the year based on normal pipeline maintenance, higher line pressures and weaker spot market prices.

At a $2.25 average Nymex price, Cabot expects the program to deliver $275M-$300M of free cash flow and generate a 11%-12% return on capital employed.

"We believe that by substantially reducing our drilling and completion activity in 2020, we are taking the necessary steps to adapt to the current uncertainty in the natural gas markets and we are prepared to maintain these reduced activity levels as long as this lower price environment persists," the company says.

For Q4, Cabot expects production of 2.46B cfe/day, exceeding the high end of the company's guidance range for the quarter, with natural gas price realizations including the impact of derivatives of $2.15/Mcf.