Oxford Lane Q3 core NII surges 62% Q/Q

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) fiscal Q3 core net investment income of $39.1M, or 62 cents per share, vs. $24.2M, or 45 cents per share, in Q2 and $17.7M, or 47 cents per share, in Q3 2019.

OXLC rises 0.7% in premarket trading.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 was $32.4M, up $4.0M from the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019.

Recorded investment income of $30.8M from CLO equity investments and $1.6M from CLO debt investments and other income.

Recorded net increase in net assets resulting from operations of ~$18.8M, or 30 cents per share, comprised of: