Regal Beloit beats Q4 expectations; provides FY20 outlook

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) reported Q4 net sales decline of 16.3% Y/Y to $738.2M, reflecting -0.5% impact from foreign currency and -6.5% impact from businesses divested/to be exited.

Company divided the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment into separate segments due to reorganization, company is now comprised of four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Sales by segments: Commercial Systems $ 202M (-11.1% Y/Y); Industrial Systems $138M (-14.9% Y/Y); Climate Solutions $206.2M (-6.7% Y/Y); and Power Transmission Solutions $191.8M (-7.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 142 bps to 25.8%; and operating margin declined by 183 bps to 8.4%.

Adj. operating margin was 10.5%, down by 20 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $137.3M, compared to $112.4M a year ago.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.7 down from 1.9 in last quarter.

Company purchased 180,763 shares for a total of $15M during the quarter.

FY20 Outlook: EPS $5.35 to $5.75; and Adj. EPS $5.65 to $6.05. Company expects markets to continue to be challenged in the first half of the year but believe the second half should see a recovery.

