Royal Caribbean +5% after earnings

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) reports a net yield of +6.8% for Q4 vs. +6.9% consensus and the guidance mark of +6.75%.

The cruise line operator says that given the fluidity of the circumstances related to the Wuhan Coronavirus and the actions being taken to contain its spread, guidance does not include any financial impact related to the outbreak. RCL sees net yield growth in 2020 of 2.25% to 4.25% and EPS of $10.40 to $10.70 vs. $10.49 consensus.

Shares of RCL are up 5.10% premarket to $122.39.

