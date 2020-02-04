Glencore guides for lower copper production but higher cobalt

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says FY 2019 copper production fell 6% Y/Y with a further decline expected this year, but cobalt output rose 10%, raising the stock by 4.5% in London trade.

In its FY 2019 production report, Glencore says copper output reached 1.37M metric tons while cobalt hit 46.3K metric tons; in Q4, copper production fell 9% Y/Y to 355.4K mt and cobalt production dropped 13% to 11.9K mt.

For 2020, Glencore forecasts copper production of ~1.3M mt and cobalt output of 29K mt.

The company says annual production of zinc, ferrochrome and nickel fell slightly but it kept its FY 2020 outlook unchanged.