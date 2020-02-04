Ralph Lauren +6.4% on earnings beat

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) trades higher after topping estimates in Q3.

Sales were up 2% on a constant currency basis, with growth across all regions led by Europe and Asia.

North America revenue increased slightly to $911M. In retail, comparable store sales in North America were up 4%, driven by a 4% increase in brick and mortar stores and a 6% increase at ralphlauren.com.

North America wholesale revenue decreased 8%.

Europe revenue increased 3% to $438M.

Asia revenue increased 5% to $290M whereas comparable store sales decreased 1%.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 62.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 14%.

The Company repurchased ~$98M of Class A common stock during the quarter.

Q4 Guidance: Net revenue and Operating margin rate: to be up slightly on both a constant currency and reported basis; Tax rate: ~26%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net revenue: +2% to +3% on a constant currency basis; Operating margin rate: high end of previous guidance of +40 to +60 bps in constant currency.

RL +6.39% premarket.

