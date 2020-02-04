Visa plans biggest swipe fee changes in a decade - Bloomberg

Visa (NYSE:V) plans to revamp its swipe fees as it seeks to convince more people to abandon checks and adjusts fees for new businesses such as ride-hailing services, Bloomberg reports, citing a document the credit card processing company sent to banks.

Visa rises 1.2% in premarket trading.

The document outlines the changes on its interchange rates, or the fees charged each time a consumer uses a a card.

Higher rates are in the works for e-commerce transactions, while retailers in such categories as health care, education, and real estate will sees fees decrease.

Payment processors are updating their systems and preparing merchants for new rates, which will start taking effect in April and October, the document said.

Swipe fees are already a point of contention between merchants, banks, and payment networks.