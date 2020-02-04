Apple's Chinese suppliers starting back Feb. 10

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) major suppliers in China plan to resume full-scale production on February 10 despite the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese officials and companies have set the date to resume work, but there are doubts about the timing due to the travel bans and health impact of the virus.

Most iPhones are produced in China, primarily by Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF,OTCPK:HNHPD) and Pegatron.

Earlier this week, Apple announced it would temporarily close its corporate offices, retail stores, and contact centers in the region through February 9.