Griffon Corporation announces senior notes offering due 2028

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) intends to commence a private offering of $800M of senior unsecured notes due 2028.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repurchase up to $800M of its 5.25% senior notes due 2022 in a tender offer, to pay certain related fees and expenses, including any applicable tender premiums, redemption premiums and accrued interest on the 2022 Notes, and redeem up to $800M of its 2022 Notes to the extent that less than $800M of such 2022 Notes are repurchased pursuant to the tender offer.