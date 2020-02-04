ANGI +8.2% as Benchmark sees margin expansion

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is up 8.2% premarket after a start by Benchmark at Buy.

The firm expects steady margin expansion over time as ANGI moves toward leadership in the "highly fragmented" home services market. There are challenges but "muted expectations" are already in the stock, Benchmark says.

“The chance to establish price discovery via migration towards a fixed price model could address several pain points and provide material upside leverage,” Daniel Kurnos writes.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.