Stocks pop as investors continue to buy the dip

The major stock market benchmarks jump at the open even as coronavirus cases continue to rise, as moves by China's central bank to inject more liquidity into its banking system have eased some of the most pressing concerns over the global economic blow from the outbreak; Dow +1.3% , S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +1.4% .

"There has been some investor psychology being built up over the last 10 years that the central banks will do whatever they need to," says Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. "That is what the equity market is at least betting on."

European bourses also post strong gains, with Germany's DAX +1.6% , France's CAC +1.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng +1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.3% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows seven sectors trading up by at least 1%, including energy ( +1.8% ), information technology ( +1.6 %) and industrials ( +1.6% ).

The utilities ( -0.3% ) and communication services ( -0.5% ) groups open lower, with the latter hurt by Alphabet ( -3.5% ) after it missed revenue estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices fall amid this morning's risk-on sentiment, lifting the two-year yield by 5 bps to 1.40% and the 10-year yield up 7 bps to 1.59%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 97.94.

WTI March crude oil +1.1% to $50.65/bbl on hopes for OPEC production cuts.