Takeda Pharma 9M top line up 83%; raises guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) 9M results (¥): Revenues: 2,519.5B (+82.6%).

Entyvo revenue growth: +35.4%, Takhzyro revenue growth: +622.2%, Ninlaro revenue growth: +28.9%.

Operating Income: 162.5B (-42.9%); Net Income: 42.5B (-74.1%); EPS: 27 (-87.1%); non-GAAP Net Income: 560.2B (+113.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 360 (+7.1%).

2019 Management Guidance: Underlying Revenue Growth: Flat to slightly increasing (unch); non-GAAP EPS: ¥385 – 405 from ¥370 – 390.

2019 Reported Forecast: Revenue: ¥3,286B from 3,260B: Operating Profit: ¥10B from (¥110B); Net loss: ¥162B from 273B; EPS: -¥104 from -175.

