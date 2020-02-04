Fannie, Freddie gain after FHFA hires financial adviser

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA N/A ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC N/A ) climb in early trading after its federal overseer announced late yesterday that it hired Houlihan Lokey (HLI +6.5% ) to help develop and implement a plan to release the government-sponsored enterprises from federal conservatorship.

Nomura Instinet's Matthew Howlett writes that the milestone supports the firm's thesis for the GSEs' recap/release.

Howlett expects conservatorship to end sometime in H2 2020/H1 2021 by way of a consent decree followed by $60B capital raise.

Expects Fannie to price common shares in the offering at $5 each and Freddie to price at $4.50 apiece.

