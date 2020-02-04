Banco Bradesco declares BRL0.0172 dividend

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) declares BRL0.0172/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.

Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 4; ex-div March 3.

Payable May 4; for shareholders of record April 3; ex-div April 2.

Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 6; ex-div May 5.

Payable July 1; for shareholders of record June 3; ex-div June 2.

Payable Aug.3; for shareholders of record July 3; ex-div July 2.

Payable Sept. 1; for shareholders of record Aug. 5; ex-div Aug. 4.

Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 3; ex-div Sept. 2.

Payable Nov. 3; for shareholders of record Oct. 5; ex-div Oct 2.

Payable Dec. 1; for shareholders of record Nov. 5; ex-div Nov. 4.

Payable Jan. 4; for shareholders of record Dec. 3; ex-div Dec. 2.

See BBD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.