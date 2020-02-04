Penn National Gaming +8% on Baron buzz

Penn National Gaming (PENN +8.2% ) rallies to new heights after Ron Baron lauds the company's acquisition of Barstool Sports during a CNBC interview.

"Not only are they going to make a lot of money on this investment for this $150 million and buy the rest of it out from the founder, but also it’s going to increase the traffic in their casinos," stated Baron said. "It's going to be worth a ton," he added.

Penn printed a new 52-week high of $32.24 earlier in the session.