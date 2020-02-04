BP bounces higher after boosting dividend, divestment targets

BP (BP +3.9% ) opens with strong gains after raising its dividend by 2.4% despite reporting a 26% Y/Y decline in Q4 earnings as increased production failed to offset lower oil and gas prices.

BP's Q4 underlying replacement cost profits totaled $2.6B vs. $3.5B in the year-ago quarter, but the result exceeded analyst consensus of just under $2.1B.

The company also announced an expanded plan to divest $15B of assets by mid-2021, after previously targeting $10B in asset sales by the end of 2020; BP already has unloaded $9.4B in assets since the start of 2019.

BP says income from divestments helped lower its Q4 gearing - the ratio of net debt to the total of net debt and equity - to 35% from 36% in Q3, and should move the result towards the middle of its long-term target level of 20%-30% sometime in 2020.

The combination of lower debt and additional divestments gave the company confidence to raise the dividend now, BP CFO Brian Gilvary tells WSJ.

BP's Q4 oil and gas production rose nearly 3% Y/Y to 2.7M boe/day; Q4 operating cash flow totaled $7.6B, excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments.

BP's FY 2019 capital spending totaled $15.2B, in line with 2018., and the company expects 2020 capex to remain near the lower end of its $15B-$17B range.