Taxing stuff for Netflix in the U.K.

Netflix (NFLX +1.6% ) was accused during a British parliament session of committing "superhighway robbery" by paying less taxes than it should.

"Netflix takes out of the public purse more than it contributes in corporation tax," Labour Party MP Margaret Hodge stated during the debate. Hodge said she hopes to stop the aggressive tax behavior of big tech companies from outside the U.K.

Netflix maintains that it allocates the proper amount of profit to the U.K. business and pays the proper tax on it.