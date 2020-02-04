Kudlow sees virus delaying phase one deal export boom

The impact of coronavirus in China will delay the boost that the U.S. expects from the phase one trade deal with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network.

"It is true the trade deal, the phase one trade deal, the export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus," he said.

On the other hand, "the North American trade deal, USMCA, is going to unlock tremendous investment and also bolster domestic content for manufacturing," Kudlow added.

In terms of virus's impact on this side of the Pacific, "I think the U.S. economic impact, Maria, is going to be minimal," he said, but adds, "This is all iffy" because there are still a lot of unkowns.

"Maybe two-tenths of one percent in the first quarter. Maybe another two-tenths later in the year. But it's so hard to know," Kudlow said.

