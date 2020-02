Hess (HES +1.2% ) and Malaysian partner Petronas say they delivered first gas from phase 2 of the North Malay Basin integrated gas development project on schedule.

Hess Malaysia also says it is moving forward with phase 3 of the North Malay Basin development, with first gas planned for Q4 2021.

The partners say the North Malay Basin, located off peninsular Malaysia in the Gulf of Thailand, holds more than 1.5T cf of natural gas and more than 20M barrels of condensate.