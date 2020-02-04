Cabot issues FY 2020 guidance

Cabot Corp (CBT +7.1% ) says that Q1 results declined on Y/Y basis as results included $10M of EBIT from Specialty Fluids business, which was divested in Q3 2019.

EBIT in Reinforcement Materials segment was lower than the prior year, which was largely from lower volumes, partially offset by increase in Performance Chemicals EBIT of 14% due to strong volumes in both Performance Additives and Formulated Solutions businesses

Cash flow from operations reached $105M, and cash balance for the period stood at $173M

The company says that Reinforcement Materials will benefit from 2020 customer agreements, and volumes will return to a more normalized level starting Q2

In Performance Chemicals, volumes have stabilized at a higher level than 1H 2019 in the specialty carbons and specialty compounds product lines, and anticipates the challenging price environment for fumed silica in China and Europe

Additionally, expects the Purification Solutions segment will continue to see year-over-year improvement in quarterly EBIT.

For 2020, forecasts adjusted EPS to be in the $3.60 to $3.90 band of previously communicated range.

