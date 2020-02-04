Burkina Faso miners slammed as security problems hurt production

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF -5.1% ) is today's biggest decliner on the Toronto Stock Exchange after Burkina Faso's mining minister said gold production probably fell slightly last year partly due to security problems and attacks targeting miners.

Endeavour, Iamgold (IAG -4.7% ), Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF -6.3% ) and Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) have operations in the country.

Burkina Faso has been battling a rising insurgency which has killed 1,000 people since 2016 and driven nearly 500K from their homes, while industrial and small-scale mining operations have been victimized by dozens of attacks.