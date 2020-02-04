Goldman partner, champion of Marquee platform to retire - Business Insider

Adam Korn, Goldman Sachs's (GS +1.8% ) global head of securities engineering and a chief architect of its Marquee institutional trading platform, is retiring after 18 years at the firm and nine as a partner, Business Insider reports, citing a Goldman memo.

He'll stay on as an advisory director and continue helping with the strategy for Marquee.

Korn joined Goldman in 2002 as an associate in Equity Derivatives Research; he was named managing director in 2008 and partner in 2010.

