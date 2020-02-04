Fabrinet targets raised after upside earnings

Piper Sandler maintains an Overweight rating on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) and raises the target from $68 to $75 after yesterday's earnings.

The firm says FN has done "a fantastic job of winning new businesses, and as the Cisco business ramps and the Infinera program scales, we believe growth will accelerate."

B. Riley stays on the sidelines but raises Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60, citing the strength in the telecom business.