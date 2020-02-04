Premier to acquire Acurity and Nexera businesses for $291.5M

Premier (PINC -7.2% ) agrees to acquire Acurity and Nexera, two indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of the Greater New York Hospital Association, for ~$291.5M including ~$166.1M in cash and additional estimated deferred payments of $125.4M

Acurity, a regional group purchasing organization, while Nexera is a hospital financial improvement consulting firm

PINC expects ~$3.2M of initial anticipated cost synergies in FY2020, and annualized synergies of ~$14.8M by the end of FY2021.

Premier expects FY2020 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted fully distributed EPS, including initial synergies, to be negatively impacted by ~$11M - $13M and $0.05 to $0.08, respectively