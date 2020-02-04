Oil bounces as OPEC meets to assess virus impact on demand

Crude oil stages a modest rebound from one-year lows, as investors bet OPEC and its allies will agree to deeper production cuts to combat the global economic impact of China's coronavirus.

U.S. WTI crude (NYSEARCA:USO) +0.9% to $50.55/bbl, down more than 20% from its recent high of $63.27 on Jan. 6, and Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) +0.8% to $54.77/bbl.

"Everyone knows the Saudis will again have to do more than the rest of OPEC if they wish to save crude prices from further savaging in the present crisis," says Investing.com commodities analyst Barani Krishnan.

OPEC+ officials are gathering for an urgent meeting in Vienna to assess how to respond to the impact of the coronavirus on demand.

An internal analysis presented to OPEC+ technical experts reportedly estimate a reduction in average global oil demand growth of 200K bbl/day this year in a worst-case scenario.

After issuing its Q4 financial results today, BP CFO Brian Gilvary said the company expects the coronavirus outbreak to cut global oil demand by as much as a third in early 2020.

"We see demand down on average for the year by 300K to 500K bbl/day," the CFO said, which would remove a large chunk out of the 1.2M bbl/day growth expected before the deadly virus hit.

