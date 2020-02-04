Mastercard may follow Visa in fee structure overhaul, KBW says

KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani expects Mastercard (MA +2% ) to follow Visa (V +1.9% ) in adjusting its interchange fee structure.

Visa is boosting fees on ecommerce transactions and lowering them for certain retail sectors such as education and real estate as reported by Bloomberg earlier today.

Sakhrani calls the news "mildly positive" for American Express (AXP +1.5% ).

For Visa, the new fee structure may help volumes as small- and medium-sized businesses "could be more inclined to accept the card with lower rates," he wrote.

Previously: Visa plans biggest swipe fee changes in a decade - Bloomberg (Feb. 4)