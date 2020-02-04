Dell, Microsoft join 5G development push

The White House is working with U.S. tech companies to create advanced software for next-gen 5G telecom networks, building on industry efforts to create common engineering standards that would allow hardware from any manufacturer.

The setup would reduce or eliminate the reliance on Huawei equipment.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says Microsoft (MSFT +3.3% ), Dell (DELL +4.5% ), and AT&T (T +1.5% ) are participating in the effort, which is in the preliminary stages.

Kudlow: "Dell and Microsoft are now moving very rapidly to develop software and cloud capabilities that will, in fact, replace a lot of the equipment."